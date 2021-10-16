Research Analysts Offer Predictions for RBC Bearings Incorporated’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.09. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

Shares of ROLL stock opened at $221.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.90. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $250.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.23 and a quick ratio of 4.36.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.26 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

