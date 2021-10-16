Brunswick Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Brunswick in a report released on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.81.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.87.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $100.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average is $100.43. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

