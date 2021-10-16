Raymond James Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NYSE OR opened at $12.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 205.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.0437 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the second quarter worth $112,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

