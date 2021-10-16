VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) PT Raised to GBX 335 at Canaccord Genuity

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
The firm has a market cap of £138.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97.
VAALCO Energy Company Profile
