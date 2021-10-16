VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) PT Raised to GBX 335 at Canaccord Genuity

VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 335 ($4.38) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of £138.26 million and a PE ratio of 9.48. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 195.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 198.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.97.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

