BP (LON:BP) PT Raised to GBX 388 at Morgan Stanley

BP (LON:BP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 342 ($4.47) to GBX 388 ($5.07) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BP from GBX 294 ($3.84) to GBX 313 ($4.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BP from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BP from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BP from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 380.10 ($4.97).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 363.60 ($4.75) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 315.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 309.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The stock has a market cap of £72.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.36.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.05. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other BP news, insider Murray Auchincloss bought 123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.98) per share, for a total transaction of £375.15 ($490.14). Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 355 shares of company stock worth $112,150.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.