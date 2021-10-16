Assura (LON:AGR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.91. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 80.90 ($1.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 75.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a GBX 0.74 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.69%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

