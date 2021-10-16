British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,130 ($40.89) to GBX 3,210 ($41.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £59.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,656.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,731.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 80.06%.

In related news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, with a total value of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.