Financial Contrast: Motorsport Games (MSGM) & Its Peers

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ: MSGM) is one of 363 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Motorsport Games to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Motorsport Games and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games N/A -67.03% -49.91% Motorsport Games Competitors -141.99% -65.14% -4.57%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million -$1.76 million -59.76 Motorsport Games Competitors $1.86 billion $366.87 million 76.77

Motorsport Games’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Motorsport Games and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 4 0 3.00 Motorsport Games Competitors 2413 12280 22658 633 2.57

Motorsport Games currently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.60%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Motorsport Games peers beat Motorsport Games on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

