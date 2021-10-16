Reviewing Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) and Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Iovance Biotherapeutics and Graphite Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 2 10 0 2.83 Graphite Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.56%. Graphite Bio has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 171.26%. Given Graphite Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Graphite Bio is more favorable than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Graphite Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$259.58 million ($1.88) -14.15 Graphite Bio N/A N/A -$68.37 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.2% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Graphite Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Iovance Biotherapeutics and Graphite Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -41.12% -35.99% Graphite Bio N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Graphite Bio beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors. The company was founded by Robert T. Brooke on September 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, CA.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme. The company was formerly known as Integral Medicines, Inc., and changed its name to Graphite Bio, Inc. in August 2020. Graphite Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

