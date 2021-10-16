Analysts Expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.12 Million

Equities analysts expect Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) to report sales of $347.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $350.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.20 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $273.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chart Industries.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.18.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $206.29.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chart Industries (GTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.