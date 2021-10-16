Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €5.50 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CBK. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.71) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.91 ($6.96).

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €6.10 ($7.18) on Tuesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a twelve month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion and a PE ratio of -2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.71.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

