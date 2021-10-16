Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €10.40 ($12.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.41. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

