Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock opened at €10.40 ($12.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €9.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €9.41. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a fifty-two week low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a fifty-two week high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

