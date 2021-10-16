Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €103.00 by UBS Group

Krones (ETR:KRN) received a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Warburg Research set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Krones currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €87.50 ($102.94).

Get Krones alerts:

KRN opened at €87.20 ($102.59) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.93. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €48.26 ($56.78) and a fifty-two week high of €90.80 ($106.82). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €86.35 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.