GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €48.00 ($56.47) target price by UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.06 ($44.78).

G1A opened at €40.35 ($47.47) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €39.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 47.07. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1 year high of €41.31 ($48.60).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

