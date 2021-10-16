Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a d+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTVA. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.76.

NYSE CTVA opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 1-year low of $31.16 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 5,692.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Corteva by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

