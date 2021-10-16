Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of £58.87 million and a PE ratio of -20.88. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.74.
About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas
