Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of £58.87 million and a PE ratio of -20.88. Eco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 17.05 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 32.70 ($0.43). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.74.

About Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

