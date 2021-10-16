Zacks Investment Research Lowers Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) to Sell

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

KPTI stock opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.20.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%. The business had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

