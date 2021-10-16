Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $21.94.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the first quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.