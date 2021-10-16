FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report released on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.57. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE FSM opened at $4.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 32,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

