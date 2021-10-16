National Bank Financial Weighs in on First Majestic Silver Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.32 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

AG stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $24.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

