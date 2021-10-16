The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

WEDXF opened at $2.15 on Friday. The Westaim has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The Westaim had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 265.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter.

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena.

