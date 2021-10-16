S&T (ETR:SANT) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of S&T in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of S&T in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is €21.12. S&T has a one year low of €15.10 ($17.76) and a one year high of €24.20 ($28.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

