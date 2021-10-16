W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Short Interest Up 175.0% in September

W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

W Technologies stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.91. W Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

About W Technologies

W Technologies, Inc is a holding company. The company through its subsidiary, Ethamada Energy Corp., engages in research and development as well as commercial activities in the production of alternative, green, low-carbon producing energy, a viable alternative to gasoline. It converts and delivers ethanol to the market by processing sorghum into ethanol.

