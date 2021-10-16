Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given Outperform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals to C$38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$30.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.00.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of C$17.34 and a 52-week high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.29 by C$0.59. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$979.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In related news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.12, for a total transaction of C$111,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$351,043.84. Also, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 10,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.95, for a total transaction of C$395,660.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,100 shares in the company, valued at C$4,474,645. Insiders have sold a total of 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,186 over the last three months.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.