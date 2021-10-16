CIBC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

CIBC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.72.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.56. The stock has a market cap of C$4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 10.74. Tricon Residential has a twelve month low of C$10.70 and a twelve month high of C$17.60.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The company had revenue of C$130.14 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.