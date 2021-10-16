Scotiabank Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$76.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Firstegy restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$52.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$16.47 and a 52 week high of C$46.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.73.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.40). The firm had revenue of C$723.27 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 4.4200002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,519.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,833,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$263,308,930.15. Also, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon purchased 1,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$43.76 per share, with a total value of C$64,939.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,400,327.04. Insiders have purchased 18,984 shares of company stock valued at $627,670 in the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

