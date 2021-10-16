Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) PT Lowered to C$54.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target lowered by CSFB from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

WPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$66.95.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$44.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.18. The stock has a market cap of C$22.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$399.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.0528376 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.