Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) versus Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Head to Head Analysis

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) and Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Compugen alerts:

54.0% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Compugen and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compugen N/A -30.98% -26.74% Windtree Therapeutics N/A -85.68% -54.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Compugen and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compugen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Compugen currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 175.16%. Windtree Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Windtree Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Windtree Therapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Risk & Volatility

Compugen has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compugen and Windtree Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compugen $2.00 million 217.58 -$29.70 million ($0.37) -17.19 Windtree Therapeutics $200,000.00 304.43 -$32.57 million ($2.08) -1.10

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Windtree Therapeutics. Compugen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Windtree Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compugen beats Windtree Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases. The company was founded by Evan Myrianthopoulos and James S. Kuo on November 6, 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.