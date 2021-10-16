HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HDFC Bank and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 20.64% 15.71% 1.87% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HDFC Bank and Oxford Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.9% of Oxford Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HDFC Bank and Oxford Bank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $21.00 billion 6.63 $4.46 billion $2.33 32.52 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $7.00 million N/A N/A

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Volatility & Risk

HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Treasury segment consists of bank’s investment portfolio, money market borrowing and lending, investment operations and trading in foreign exchange and derivative contracts. The Retail Banking segment provides loans and other services to customers through a branch network and other delivery channels. The Wholesale Banking segment provides loans, non-fund facilities and transaction services to large corporates, emerging corporates, public sector units, government bodies, financial institutions, and medium scale enterprises. The Other Banking Business segment includes income from para banking activities such as credit cards, debit cards, third party product distribution, primary dealership business, and the associated costs. The company was founded by Aditya Tapishwar Puri in August 1994 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Oxford Bank Company Profile

Oxford Bank Corp. (Michigan) engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans; business savings, checking, and loans; and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

