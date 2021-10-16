Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) versus First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.8% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vedanta and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15% First Quantum Minerals 4.90% 3.90% 1.64%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vedanta and First Quantum Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.40 $1.54 billion N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $5.20 billion 3.21 -$180.00 million N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than First Quantum Minerals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Vedanta and First Quantum Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 0 4 14 0 2.78

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.83%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Vedanta.

Dividends

Vedanta pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. First Quantum Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Vedanta has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Vedanta is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Vedanta beats First Quantum Minerals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment deals with the evaluation and acquisition of new mineral properties, regulatory reporting, treasury and finance, and corporate administration. The company was founded by Philip K.R. Pascall, Geoffrey Clive Newall, and Martin R. Rowley on December 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

