Nasdaq, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.34 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.96.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $203.02 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $203.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,397 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.