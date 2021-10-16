Dye & Durham’s (DND) Outperform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Dye & Durham from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dye & Durham has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$53.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.58. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. Dye & Durham has a 1 year low of C$19.42 and a 1 year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

