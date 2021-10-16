UBS Group Analysts Give ABB (VTX:ABBN) a CHF 36 Price Target

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 36 price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABBN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 36 price objective on ABB in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 48 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 25 price target on ABB in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 31.46.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

