Eldorado Gold Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. National Bank Financial has a “NA” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$286.56 million during the quarter.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELD. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$11.79 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.72.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.31. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.10.

In other Eldorado Gold news, Senior Officer Lisa Marie Ower sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.60, for a total transaction of C$31,895.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,365 shares in the company, valued at C$99,269.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

