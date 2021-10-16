Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on TUI AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TUIFY)

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for TUI in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane anticipates that the company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TUI’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TUI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. AlphaValue cut shares of TUI to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut shares of TUI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TUI has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

TUI stock opened at $2.20 on Thursday. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

About TUI

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

