FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Boston Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

BXP opened at $116.96 on Friday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $124.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.32%.

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.