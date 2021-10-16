Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Global in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $36.40 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Liberty Global’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $29.30 on Friday. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 79.83% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 230,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 43,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $1,244,870.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,793.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

