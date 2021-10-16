Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SAGE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. William Blair cut Sage Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.52. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $39.77 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.86.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 59.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,364,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,310,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $24,977,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after purchasing an additional 211,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.