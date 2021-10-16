International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $154.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $99.54 and a 1-year high of $157.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 55.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

