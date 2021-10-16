Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Axcella Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Axcella Health by 51.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

