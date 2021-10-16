Contrasting Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and Alto Ingredients, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Alto Ingredients 0 0 3 0 3.00

Alto Ingredients has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.21%. Given Alto Ingredients’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alto Ingredients is more favorable than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Alto Ingredients’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 1,127.61 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Alto Ingredients $897.02 million 0.45 -$15.12 million $0.08 69.75

Cyclo Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alto Ingredients.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.4% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Alto Ingredients shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Alto Ingredients’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Alto Ingredients 0.91% 10.65% 6.23%

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, indicating that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Ingredients has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its stock price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alto Ingredients beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

Alto Ingredients Company Profile

Alto Ingredients, Inc. engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol. The Pekin Campus Production segment deals with the production and sale of alcohols and essential ingredients produced at the company’s Pekin, Illinois campus. The Other Production segment covers the production and sale of fuel-grade ethanol and essential ingredients produced at all of the company’s other production facilities on an aggregated basis. The company was founded by William L. Jones and Neil M. Koehler on January 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Pekin, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.