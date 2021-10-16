Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) vs. Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) Head to Head Contrast

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) and Frontier Communications (OTCMKTS:FTRCQ) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Frontier Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke KPN $6.06 billion 2.24 $640.83 million N/A N/A Frontier Communications $7.16 billion 0.00 -$402.00 million N/A N/A

Koninklijke KPN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frontier Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke KPN and Frontier Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke KPN N/A N/A N/A Frontier Communications 68.60% -191.35% 30.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke KPN shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Frontier Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Koninklijke KPN and Frontier Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke KPN 0 2 7 0 2.78 Frontier Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Koninklijke KPN has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications has a beta of -0.4, suggesting that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Koninklijke KPN beats Frontier Communications on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks. The company’s brands include KPN, XS4ALL, Simyo, KPN Security, Ortel Mobile, Cam IT Solutions, Solcon, KPN Interned services and StartReady. Royal KPN was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Frontier Communications Company Profile

Frontier Communications Corporation provides communications services to consumer, commercial, and wholesale customers in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other services and products through a combination of fiber and copper-based networks to consumer customers. The company also provides Ethernet and traditional circuit-based services; software defined wide area network, managed Wi-Fi and cloud IT solutions, voice and Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, as well as hardware and network solutions and services to small and medium business, and large enterprises. In addition, it offers data and Internet services; wireless broadband services; satellite TV video services; voice services, including data-based VoIP, UCaaS, and long distance and voice messaging services; and a package of communications services. Further, the company provides a range of access services that allow other carriers to use facilities to originate and terminate their local and long-distance voice traffic. It serves approximately 3.6 million customers and 3.1 million broadband subscribers in 25 states. The company was formerly known as Citizens Communications Company and changed its name to Frontier Communications Corporation in July 2008. Frontier Communications Corporation was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut. On April 14, 2020, Frontier Communications Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

