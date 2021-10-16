L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Short Interest Update

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,900 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the September 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 732,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $36.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.