Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Short Interest Down 53.6% in September

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the September 15th total of 411,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24.5 days.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $16.25 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEGXF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down from C$18.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research note on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$23.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.31 target price (down previously from C$19.00) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.31 price objective (down previously from C$24.50) on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.59.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

