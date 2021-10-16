Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.93.

A number of analysts have commented on LNC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 7.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 13.6% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Lincoln National by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 949,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,695,000 after purchasing an additional 83,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. Lincoln National has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $74.63.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

