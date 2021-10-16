ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 49.0% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $14.41 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92.

AAVMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.50 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.30 ($13.29) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.00 ($15.29) to €13.70 ($16.12) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

