Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.93.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 91.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 85,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $160.04 on Friday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $161.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

