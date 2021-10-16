Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.93.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 in the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $160.04 on Friday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $88.92 and a 52 week high of $161.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The company has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.98 and a beta of 1.75.
Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.
About Marriott International
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
