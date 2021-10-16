The Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $124.61

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.61 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 143.11 ($1.87). The Conygar Investment shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.84), with a volume of 25,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £74.03 million and a P/E ratio of -9.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 22.25, a current ratio of 41.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The Conygar Investment Company Profile (LON:CIC)

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (ÂConygarÂ) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

