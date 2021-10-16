Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.87

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.87 and traded as high as $19.49. Natuzzi shares last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 8,538 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

