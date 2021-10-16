Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $3.33. Nanophase Technologies shares last traded at $3.29, with a volume of 12,117 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $159.76 million, a PE ratio of 109.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NANX)

Nanophase Technologies Corp. engages in the development and provision of engineered nanomaterial solutions. The firm’s products include antimony tin oxide, bismuth oxide, cerium oxide, iron oxide, and zinc oxide. It serves the personal care, plastics, textiles, exterior coatings, integrated circuit and data storage, optical surface polishing, and energy markets.

